Purple January: Caic warns about leprosy

CAIC São Carlos building – Credit: disclosure

The Municipal Health Department of São Carlos, through the Chronic Infections Care Center “Ana Claudia Lucato Cianflone” (CAIC), started this month the Campaign Against Leprosy “January Roxo” to draw the population’s attention to the problem and inform that today the treatment is effective.

Brazil ranks second in the world in the number of leprosy cases, second only to India. In 2019, 202,185 new cases of the disease were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). Of these, 29,936 (93%) occurred in the Americas region and 27,864 were reported in Brazil.

According to CAIC dermatologist Lorena Carla Oliveira Costa, transmission of Hansen’s bacillus occurs through droplets of saliva and nasal secretions from patients with an untreated transmitting form, after very close and prolonged coexistence, usually in the same residence. “Leprosy is curable, treatment is done with specific antibiotics and is offered free of charge”.

The suspicion is made by the patient and the health team, and the diagnosis is confirmed by a doctor that involves a clinical, dermatological and neurological evaluation of the patient through sensitivity tests, nerve palpation and motor strength assessment.

Leprosy manifests itself on the skin by the appearance of white or red spots and tall red lesions called plaques or infiltrations. These lesions are characterized by the loss of sensitivity (the person gets burned and hurts without realizing it), because the bacterium has a great affinity for the peripheral nerves. Areas of the skin with decreased hair and sweat are also symptoms of the disease.

The Chronic Infection Care Center (CAIC), located at Avenida São Carlos, 3392, in Tijuco Preto, currently serves 8 patients with the disease.

Appointments for diagnosis can be made at Basic Health Units (UBS’s) and Family Health Units (USF’s), with returns scheduled at CAIC after the consultation.

Leave your comment

Read too