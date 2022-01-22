Putin sets deadline, US promises response to demands

Russian and American diplomats race against time to avoid conflict in Ukraine. However, reconciling the interests of Moscow and Washington seems increasingly difficult. This Friday, the 21st, the most the two could manage was to agree that the dialogue must continue. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov that he will respond next week to demands made by the Kremlin to avoid war.

The problem is that Vladimir Putin’s wish list is long. On Friday, the Russian president stretched the rope a little further and demanded that NATO withdraw all forces from Bulgaria, Romania and other countries in the former Soviet Eastern European sphere of influence that joined the alliance after 1997 — a request deemed impossible to fulfill. to meet.

“Russia’s demands would create first and second class NATO members and we cannot accept that,” said Oana Lungescu, a spokeswoman for the alliance. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that Bulgaria alone decides what to do. “We are a sovereign country. As such, we alone decide defense matters, in coordination with our NATO partners.”

Negotiations

Blinken and Lavrov exchanged pleasantries after yesterday’s meeting and assured that Putin and US President Joe Biden are ready to meet. However, the only breakthrough would have been a possible meeting between Lavrov and Blinken in early February, after the Americans sent the Russians the written responses.

Americans and Europeans fear that Putin is closer than ever to a new invasion of Ukraine, after deploying more than 100,000 troops on the border and sending troops into neighboring Belarus, which could open a second invasion front. In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and has since sponsored a separatist war in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Yesterday, Lavrov rejected any possibility of a Russian invasion, saying it was all “hysteria” from the West. The chancellor accused the US and Europe of “sabotaging” a peace deal to end the civil war in the Donbas region.

The US has used every diplomatic tool to try to dissuade Putin, including threats of economic sanctions, which would include Russia’s exclusion from Swift, the global payments mechanism, which would isolate the country’s banking system.

The pressure is also of a military nature. Yesterday, after authorization by the US State Department, the governments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania confirmed the dispatch of US-made anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. The US also approved a $200 million package to help defend the country against a Russian attack.

It would be very difficult to contain a Russian invasion, but the Ukrainians have the capacity to do some damage, eroding Putin’s image among Russians, who do not support a war against the neighboring country – according to several recent polls. Furthermore, the economic elite’s support for the Kremlin could be questioned in the event of further financial sanctions.

requirements

In addition to withdrawing NATO troops from countries that were part of the Soviet sphere of influence, Russia also demands a guarantee of suspension of any form of expansion of the military alliance towards its borders. Americans and Europeans said the demands were unacceptable because they would rewrite Europe’s post-Cold War security order. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES)

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

