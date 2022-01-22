Qatar Airways plays unprecedented video in the press that shows defects in the paintwork of the Airbus A350





For the first time in months of complaints, Qatar Airways has publicly shown the defects in the paintwork of the Airbus A350, about which it complains with irritation and which have already made it keep 21 units of the model on the ground. The footage came to light as part of the lawsuit against Airbus in the High Court of England.

A small hearing took place today (20), in which the company presented the video below.

“As this video we show clearly. These defects are not superficial and one of the defects causes the aircraft’s lightning protection system to be exposed and damaged, another defect leaves the underlying composite structure exposed to moisture and ultraviolet light, and other defects include cracks in the composite and damage to the surrounding area. of a high percentage of rivets in the fuselage of the aircraft”, said the company.

“We welcome the court’s decision to expedite this matter and order a hearing in April in an effort to bring about a quicker resolution to the dispute. We continue to strongly believe that Airbus must conduct a thorough investigation of this condition to conclusively establish its root cause, in order to establish whether any proposed repair solution will correct the problem and ensure no risk to the aircraft’s airworthiness.”, follow the note.

“Airbus responded by seeking to cancel an entirely separate contract for the delivery of 50 A321neo aircraft. We confirm that we are fulfilling all of our obligations under all contracts. It is therefore a matter of great regret and frustration that Airbus has taken the decision to escalate this dispute. We continue to urge Airbus to conduct a root cause analysis for defects as needed.”, concludes.