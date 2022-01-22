Queiroga is not sure whether to buy CoronaVac for children

posted on 01/21/2022 06:00



(credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP)

The immunization against covid-19 of children in Brazil was reinforced, yesterday, with the approval of the emergency use of CoronaVac against covid-19 for children and adolescents from 6 to 17 years old who do not have low immunity. The release was unanimously decided by the collegiate board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). However, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, was not sure if he would buy the vaccine – he only said that it would be “considered”.

Anvisa’s approval partially meets the request of the Butantan Institute — manufacturer of CoronaVac —, made in December last year, for application in children from 3 years of age. By leaving out children from 3 to 5 years old, the agency justified that there is still a lack of clinical data on the application in this age group for it to be possible to release it.

“Specifically for the 3-5 year age group, due to a greater scarcity of clinical data when compared to the other subgroups and limitations in pharmacovigilance data, the uncertainties regarding the safety profile are still evident”, explained the director who reported. the request of Butantan, Meiruze Freitas.

The application in children and adolescents will be in two doses, with an interval of 28 days between them, as is done with adults who receive the same vaccine. Children with low immunity — who have HIV or are undergoing cancer treatment, as well as those who have had a transplant — will not receive CoronaVac.

The General Management of Medicines and Biological Products of Anvisa also indicated that the vaccine applied to children is the same as that of adults – with the same dose and the same posology.

vague answer

Upon learning of the release of CoronaVac by Anvisa, Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that the vaccine will be “considered” for the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO). “All vaccines authorized by Anvisa are considered for the PNO. We await the entire decision and its publication in the DOU (Official Journal of the Union)”, he published on a social network.

Once again, Queiroga avoided taking a stand against Jair Bolsonaro — who has long criticized CoronaVac for being produced by a scientific institution linked to the São Paulo government, which has his enemy João Doria at the forefront. The president, several times, said that the immunizer would never be bought by the federal government and even denied the then Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, who announced that there was a contract to obtain the immunizer produced by Butantan.

Asked about the plans for the purchase and distribution of the immunizer to the states, the ministry informed that the position of the folder is the same informed by Queiroga. Butantan assured that there was no manifestation of the folder to buy CoronaVac.

In the session that approved CoronaVac, attention was drawn to the new criticism by Anvisa’s CEO, Antonio Barra Torres, of Bolsonaro — which raised suspicions about the agency’s alleged interests in endorsing childhood vaccination — despite not mentioning him by name. . According to him, it is “impressive to see that, in the midst of a scenario that clearly points to the effects of the advancement of the omicron variant, there are still people who say that the pandemic is ending, that the arrival of the variant signals better times”. And continued:

“I want to know what the spreaders of fake news are going to do with the number of more than 70% increase in hospitalizations of children in ICUs today. Will the spreaders of fake news report this too? I don’t think so, because it doesn’t interest the disseminator of fake news”, attacked Barra Torres.