Quick test of covid by the health plan: know your rights

On Thursday (20) the resolution of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) began to take effect, which included rapid tests for covid-19 in the list of procedures with mandatory coverage by health plans.

See below what are the rights of plan customers, how coverage will work and what to do if the operator fails to respect the resolution and does not guarantee test coverage.

Who is entitled to the test with plan coverage?

Those who submit a medical request are entitled, but the doctor can only prescribe the test to patients who have at least two flu-like symptoms or SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

Symptoms are: fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, and olfactory or taste disturbances. Testing should be done between the first and seventh days after the onset of symptoms.

Who is not entitled to the test with plan coverage?

Quick test coverage does not include:

children under 24 months (two years) of age;

people who have had an RT-PCR or rapid test for covid-19 less than 30 days ago and whose result was negative;

who presents a medical request for a rapid test for the purpose of tracking the disease, returning to work, controlling a cure, suspending isolation or because they are asymptomatic, but have had contact with someone infected.

For Ana Carolina Navarrete, lawyer and coordinator of the health program at Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection), coverage for rapid tests could be more comprehensive.

“The inclusion of the test in the plans was partial and excluded the portion of the asymptomatic population that had contact with people diagnosed with the disease. This makes these people unable to isolate themselves, which creates a health risk”, he says.

Does coverage apply to outpatient plans?

Yes, coverage is valid for clients with more basic outpatient plans, as well as for hospital or referral plans.

Where to take the exam?

The tests must be offered in the accredited or referenced network, explains the lawyer specialized in health law Rafael Robba.

“If the laboratory is accredited and offers the test to the general public, it also has to be covered by the plan. Unless the operator informs consumers in advance that the tests will only be performed in certain laboratories. If the plan does not inform this , the consumer will assume in good faith that all accredited laboratories that perform the test are covered by the plan”, he says.

According to him, there is no need for the patient to ask the operator for authorization in advance.

“The resolution says that authorization has to be immediate. So, if the patient arrives at an establishment of the accredited network with the medical request and takes the exam, the accredited network will have to ask for authorization for the plan and the plan will have to respond immediately”, he says.

Can I take the test at pharmacies?

Yes. If the doctor prescribed the test, the health plan should cover the procedure, no matter where.

“THE ANS requires the plan to cover the test. Where the service will be offered will depend on what is stated in the contract. If the contract is of free choice, the consumer can do it in any establishment and request a refund under the terms provided for in the contract”, explains Navarrete.

What if the lab doesn’t want to meet the plan?

In this case, Navarrete recommends contacting the operator so that it indicates where the consumer can take the test.

If there is no indication, the consumer can take the exam wherever they can and then request a refund of the full amount of the exam from the plan.

“If the operator was unable to negotiate with the laboratories, the onus of bearing the costs of the test is hers. The consumer cannot be burdened by a problem of negotiation between operator and provider”, he said.

Operator can refuse to pay refund?

Coverage for the exam is mandatory, but you need to look at what’s in your contract, says Robba. See the rules in each situation:

Patient with exam coverage denied by the referral network: is entitled to a refund of 100% of the amount paid

Patient chooses to do it outside the accredited network, and the contract provides for reimbursement in this case: the reimbursement amount depends on the limits established in the contract

Patients whose contracts contain the benefit of “free choice”: you can take the exam wherever you want and the amount of reimbursement will depend on what the contract establishes.

Patient took the exam on his own, without a medical request: operator is not obliged to reimburse

“If the consumer’s plan does not have a refund forecast, he is only entitled to use the service on accredited networks. If the health plan does not have the exam available on the accredited network, it is a failure to provide the service. 100% refund,” Robba said.

Where to complain if there is a problem with the plan?

The institutional coordinator of Proteste, Maria Inês Dolci, recommends requesting the establishment of a written justification and reporting the case to the ANS.

“The ANS will have to be communicated. This can be done through the agency’s website. Since coverage is mandatory, the beneficiary can also complain to consumer protection agencies so that operators are punished”.

The channels to talk to ANS are the phone number 0800 701 9656 or the agency’s website.

It is recommended that, before triggering the ANS, the consumer speaks with the health operator to file a complaint about the difficulty in carrying out the exam. The protocol number generated by the service of the plan must be entered in the complaint record in the ANS. You must be registered on the regulatory agency’s website to complete the process.

ANS decision tries to stop the micron

In the decision to include the rapid test in the list of procedures with mandatory coverage, the ANS considered the circulation of the omicron and the rapid increase in the number of cases related to the variant.

“The antigen test can expand detection and accelerate isolation, leading to a reduction in the spread of the disease and, consequently, to a decrease in the burden of laboratory services”, evaluated Paulo Rebello, the agency’s director-president.

Advantages and disadvantages of the quick test

As the name says, it is a test with a faster result and at a lower cost. It detects virus proteins in samples collected via the nose. However, in the case of a negative result, a PCR test is recommended, due to its greater sensitivity.

Studies show greater effectiveness of rapid tests in samples with a high amount of virus. Therefore, the false negative result can often happen, that is, when the person is contaminated, but the test cannot detect the virus.