Rachel Sheherazade wins lawsuit against Silvio Santos

THE work justice recognized the employment relationship between the journalist Rachel Sheherazade (photo) and the SBT and determined the payment of labor rights referring to the period in which she was in the channel.

In addition broadcaster by Silvio Santos was ordered to pay compensation for R$ 500 thousand for moral damages.

Sheherazade claims that, in almost 10 years in which he was at the head of theSBT Brazil”, despite being hired as a legal entity, it fulfilled the same obligations as employees with a formal contract.

In the action, the journalist also cited an episode that occurred in April 2017, during the Press Trophy award ceremony, and reports that Silvio Santos, “in a clearly sexist attitude”, humiliated the journalist.

“Thus maintaining consistency with controversies of the same nature previously analyzed and resolved by us, involving other workers victimized by socially inappropriate acts, but taking into account the concrete negative effects generated in the personal and professional sphere of the worker, as well as the function of the defendant, as a communication company, observing in any way, the limits of the dispute, the defendant is ordered to pay the plaintiff an indemnity for moral damages, in the amount now arbitrated of R$ 500 thousand”, says an excerpt from the decision of labor judge Ronaldo Luis de Oliveira, of the 3rd Labor Court of Osasco.

