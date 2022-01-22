Rapper will be at The Masked Singer Brasil. Know who!

The second season of The Masked Singer Brasil premieres on Globo this Sunday (23/1) and the LeoDias column has already discovered one of the famous, or rather, one of the famous cast of the attraction. This is none other than singer and actress Negra Li, who will release a new album in 2022 after a four-year career hiatus.

So far, 14 costumes have been revealed by the station: Biker, Rosa, Chameleon, Crab, Robot, Peacock, Dragon, Baby, Boto, Pineapple, Butterfly, Coxinha, Ursa and the duo Lampião and Maria Bonita. And among these fourteen characterizations, Negra is one of the celebrities hidden under the mask. The LeoDias column also knows that the first song that the famous singer sang on the show’s stage was the hit Cheguei, by Ludmilla.

This year, the team of judges suffered a loss: Simone Mendes left the bench and Tatá Werneck is the one who will take his chair. The comedian will join actors Rodrigo Lombardi, Eduardo Sterblitch and Taís Araujo. Ivete Sangalo remains in charge as the presenter of The Masked Singer Brasil.

As happened on BBB22, the LeoDias column discovered some more names from the cast of Ivete Sangalo’s program, but it will reveal them little by little. Success for Negra Li this season!

