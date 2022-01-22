Read the review of Eduardo and Mônica, a film based on the music of Legião Urbana

The romanticism of “Eduardo e Mônica”, this track from urban Legion which since 1986 has remained very much alive in the popular imagination (thanks largely to the most drunken karaoke circles), is based on the old maxim that “opposites attract”. Without imposing an exaggerated seriousness on the work itself, Renato Russo managed to pick out playful contrasts of personality to color a fictional relationship that is both believable and fantastical — while using the small inconsistencies (and large narrative gaps) to invite the listener to fill them in with their own imagination. It’s a natural hit, of course.

But this formula for success would not fit on the big screen, where it is assumed that not only does the image fill in gaps and better contextualize the plot of the song, but the characters ask for more depth and humanity. After downsizing the scale of “Faroeste Caboclo” to bring the music to the big screen in a more tragic and intimate way, the director René Sampaio adopts another method with the banner about the unlikely couple: his Eduardo and Monica follows Russo’s lyrics like a map, deepening and adding elements without ever contradicting the original work. With this greater fidelity, the text of Matheus Souza finds more space for lightness and fan service, but also maintains the proposal defended by its predecessor, of bringing the Legion’s work up to date, by portraying the title characters through the prism of politicization.

Starting from a “strange party, with weird people”, we follow the awkward flirtation of a 16-year-old boy (Gabriel Leone) with a medical student beyond her 20s (Alice Braga), in Brasília in the 1980s. No father or mother and raised by his military grandfather (Otávio Augusto), Eduardo is an avatar of the typical Brazilian Middle Class: reverent by default to good manners and driven by the search for a good job, a good wife, a good home and a good death — without thinking much about “hows” and “whys” midway. Monica, on the other hand, inhabits the sphere of the progressive elite: as an artist father and a doctor mother, she navigates life above all in search of psychological stimuli and opportunities to take a stand against the norm. Their initial interest in each other is therefore rooted in the film as an escape: he wants to experience the insecure, while she wants to rest her mind with something that feels ordinary to her.

What enriches this grounding of the conflict between “reason” and “heart”, borrowed directly from the music of the Legion, is how Eduardo and Monica sensitively portrays the power games involved in a relationship as disparate as the one sung by Renato Russo. Age, gender, cultural background, political positioning, life experiences — as it unfolds on screen, the title couple’s relationship illustrates how these personal elements speak to the social design and, together, influence any and all relationships from the outside in, dictating the dominance dynamics between the parties. If it is the medical student, an adult, who chooses to allow a boy the closeness necessary for a relationship, it is the adolescent Eduardo who makes use of his masculinity to make this disparity a source of pride; an advantage. And it is only as they accept to alternate roles of pupil and teacher that both allow themselves to evolve as a couple.

If this back and forth manages to hold the viewer’s attention without sounding motivated only by script interests, it’s thanks to Leone and Braga’s full commitment to their roles. The couple of protagonists overflows in chemistry, managing to sell naturally until the moments in which the film admits to a romantic comedy and honestly dives into scenes that are pure cliché. It is also commendable that the production preserves the original age difference between the characters, even if it forces the audience to suspend disbelief by casting already mature actors for such young roles: it doesn’t take long to become clear that the narrative of Eduardo and Monica it’s only seen so romantically because it’s a younger man’s relationship with an older woman—and not the other way around.

Aside from the foul language, the truth is that there are as many trouble spots in the music of the Legion as, for example, in the openly sexist “Roda Gigante” by Raimundos — with the big difference being the inversion of genres. The redemption of Russo’s narrative takes place on two fronts absent in the track originally sung by Rodolfo Abrantes: first, thanks to the universal appeal to the romanticism of “true love”. Second, by meeting a patriarchal view that men cannot be victims of abuse by women. By not running away from this controversy in his film, but incorporating it, Sampaio reinforces the thesis of love as an artifice capable of rendering these differences irrelevant. It is functional without being pamphleteer.

Better: as they grow on screen, both Eduardo and Mônica are complex enough not to be reduced to the adjectives that we already know from the music, giving the film a freshness that is amplified by the exquisite visual quality of the production. The photography direction of Gustavo Hadba takes advantage of the plasticity of Brasília’s planned areas to contrast the couple’s emotional turmoil with the sobriety and elegance of the city’s design, while the art direction of Tiago Marques does a more than competent job of historical recreation with the 1980s. With a soundtrack that delves into The Smiths, Joy Division, David Bowie, Titans and other giants of the sound of the time, the journey is fun even when it falls into the must-haves of average romance movies.

It’s no wonder that, watching the film, I found myself remembering the impact that longs like 500 days with her (2009), Love and Other Drugs (2010) and One day (2011) had in an entire generation of teenagers — with their thirsty profiles in the Tumblr — and his view, sometimes even a little misguided, about cinema and love. I trace the comparison in a complimentary tone: Sampaio manages to emulate that same energy of the novel indie, so pop in the last decade, to show how the song of the Legion has remained and remains pop for almost 50 years. In Eduardo and Monica, both the current generation and those who fell in love with the story when they first heard it sung meet in the romantic comedy mezzo sad boy, mezzo sad girl for the Brazilian popular cultural identity.