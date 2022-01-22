Reservoirs in the South fell by 0.4 pp and operate at 37.6% of capacity

Other regions showed an increase in levels such as SE/CO with 0.4 pp, and North and Northeast with 0.1 pp

The South region continues with a decline in the volume of its reservoirs, with 0.4 percentage point and operates with 37.6% of its storage capacity, last Thursday, January 20, compared to the previous day, according to the bulletin of the National Electric System Operator (ONS). The energy retained is 7,396 MW per month and ENA points to 4,028 MW average, which corresponds to 31% of the MLT. The GB Munhoz and Passo Fundo HPPs work with 39.31% and 39.83%, respectively.

The Southeast and Central-West reservoirs grew by 0.4 pp and work with 38.6%. The stored energy shows 78,953 MW per month and the ENA appears with 65,168 MW med, the same as 117% of the MLT. Furnas admits 51.2% and the São Simão plant marks 32.48%.

The North submarket increased by 0.1 pp to 86.1%. The stored energy amounts to 13,181 MW per month and ENA is 38,313 MW med, equivalent to 228% of the long-term average storable from month to day. UHE Tucuruí continues with 97.33%.

The Northeast Region showed a growth of 0.1 pp and operates at 73.3% of its capacity. The stored energy indicates 37,866 MW per month and the affluent natural energy computes 19,008 MW med, corresponding to 124% of the MLT. The Sobradinho hydroelectric plant marks 66.03%.

