Result of the Super Seven 198 today, Friday (21/01/22)

Today, Friday (21), gamblers can check the results of the Super Seven contest 198. The numbers will be released from 8 pm (Brasília time) and the prize pool totals R$ 5.6 million.

Super Seven 198 Result

The Super Seven result numbers drawn today were:

1st column –

2nd column –

3rd column –

4th column –

5th column –

6th column –

7th column –

Super Seven Awards

Players need to hit three, four, five or six reels to win smaller prizes. To win the main value it is necessary to guess all seven columns of the Super Seven 198 result.

All players who mark three numbers receive a fixed amount of R$5 each. After deducting the total paid in this tier, Caixa distributes the remainder of the premium to the other tiers: 55% in the first tier, 15% in the second tier, 15% in the third tier and 15% in the fourth tier.

If no bet hits the result of the Super Seven 198, the amount rolls over to the first lane of the next contest.

How to receive the award?





In accredited lottery shops and Caixa branches, it is possible to withdraw prizes. For amounts from R$ 1,903.98, payment will only be made at the branches.

amounts of R$ 10 thousand or more, will be paid in at least two working days from the date of presentation of the ticket. Online betting winnings can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account.

The bettor has 90 calendar days from the draw of the result of the Super Seven 198 to make the redemption. If the amount is not withdrawn, it will be transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

What is the probability of getting the result right?

The probability of hitting all seven columns of the Super Seven 198 result is one in 10 million with the single bet. In the other bands, the chance is one in: 158,730 for six columns, 5,879 for five columns, 392 for four columns and 43.5 for three columns.

