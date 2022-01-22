Revenue discloses date for consultation of the IR residual lot

Taxpayers who have fallen into the fine mesh of the Federal Revenue in recent years due to inconsistencies in income tax returns, but who have settled the pending issues with Leão, will be able to consult the residual batch of refunds from 9 am on next Monday (24).

More than 240 thousand taxpayers will receive bank credit on the 31st of this month. Payment of the refund will be made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return.

The sum of the amounts refunded is BRL 281,936,411.15. Of this total, BRL 96,664,742.30 refers to taxpayers who have legal priority – elderly people over 60 years of age, people with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and citizens whose main source of income is teaching.

A total of 197,438 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by January 16 of this year were also covered.

To consult the residual lot, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet, click on My Income Tax and then on Consult the Refund. If you identify any pending issues in the declaration, you can rectify it, correcting the wrong information.

The Federal Revenue also provides an application for tablets and smartphones which allows you to consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the registration status of an enrollment in the CPF.

If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the taxpayer can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, or by calling the BB Relationship Center by telephone 4004-0001 (capital), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729 -0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the refund within one year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available at site from the Internal Revenue Service, accessing the menu “Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax” and clicking on “Request a refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

Original from Agência Brasil