Rockstar Might Make “Big Announcement” Amid GTA 6 Rumors

Some new Rockstar Games job listings are suggesting the gaming giant has something “big” planned

Rockstar Games is trying to bounce back from a questionable 2021 where the controversial launch of the GTA Bug-infested Trilogy Definitive Edition left players with a bad taste. In addition, fans expressed displeasure with the announcement of GTA 5 for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, wanting the company to finally announce Grand Theft Auto 6.

Now, some new job listings could be suggesting that something is in the works that players hope could be related to the GTA 6. As noted by Twitter user Big Jim Colosimo, Rockstar appears to be in the process of building new sites that offer “interactive digital experiences”. “That basically means they’re hiring for a big marketing push. They’re experimenting with interactive web design, for example, going into a website and having some sort of ‘experience’ built into it,” said Big Jim.

The vacancies in question are for an “interaction designer” and an “associate UI/UX designer” to work alongside the digital marketing teams. Interestingly, so far in 2022, we’ve seen some leakers claim that Rockstar could finally announce the GTA 6 this year, leading to a release in 2023 or 2024.

Whether this new discovery is a sign for some major game reveal remains to be seen, but with the company itself apparently teasing the game recently, fans have reason to remain hopeful.

As Dexerto reported, fans have discovered what could be the first screenshot of the GTA 6 hidden in San Andreas in GTA Trilogy. So far, players have determined that the photo was from Florida, suggesting that Grand Theft Auto 6 would see the franchise return to Vice City.

Rockstar is getting ready to build new websites with “interactive digital experiences for [their] players to engage with {their]brands in new and exciting ways” “exploring new product and marketing opportunities that leverage emerging web technologies.” — Big Jim Colossimo (@chi_colossimo) January 20, 2022