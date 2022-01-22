Rodrigo asks for a conversation with a psychologist at BBB 22 after using the term transphobic

the participant Rodrigo Mussi, from BBB 22, asked for help from a psychologist for production after feeling bad about using transphobic term to refer to transvestites. This Friday morning (21), the brother used the X-Ray to apologize for the mistake.

The controversy took place in the early hours of Friday. He was immediately corrected by Vinicius and Maria and then he went to the garden to talk to other participants.

read more

He received guidance from confinement colleagues about not using prejudiced terms. The brother was advised to talk to Linn da Quebrada, the only trans participant in BBB 22, which also happened this morning.

The case had negative repercussions on social networks, while netizens pointed out the excessive “drama” of the paulista. On social media, Rodrigo’s administrators apologized for the fact and pointed out that he must evolve and change his behavior.

What is the difference between transvestite and trans?

The difference between the definitions accepted by the LGBTQIA+ community, according to information from the portal purepeople, is that a trans woman is a female identity that is within the binary (man-woman).

In addition to binary, the A person who declares himself as a transvestite does not always identify as a woman, even if he looks like one..

Proudly adopting the transvestite identity is sometimes also considered a political act, as the term has been heavily stigmatized and associated with prostitution.