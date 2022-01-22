Rodrigo, from BBB 22, vents to Slovenia: ‘I see that you are not looking for me’ | real time

The conversation about the game continues in the living room of the BBB 22’s house. Rodrigo tells Eslovênia: “Eslô, when we talk about an ally, it’s just that I feel, for me… I don’t need more time, no. I know who yeah, I like you, you’d be on my podium, I said that yesterday, VIP doesn’t even talk. I like you very much. But there are times when I don’t know who your ally is. My ally, I know. But your ally, I don’t know“.
The commercial manager continues: “You and Vini [Vinícius] talk to the whole house, you are eclectic. But Vini looks for us a lot. As much as he talks to the whole house, he’s here, he comes close to me. You, I see you don’t look for us. Or don’t look for me. I’ll speak for myself, okay? It doesn’t look for me out of nowhere, as it was in the early days“.
Luciano, who follows the conversation, agrees: “I felt the same thing. At first, I saw a connection, and then, out of nowhere, I went several times in the room, in the pink room, and I tried to have an exchange, to get closer, and I didn’t feel a return, it wasn’t reciprocal“.
Rodrigo, from BBB 22, vents to Slovenia: ‘I see that you are not looking for me’ — Photo: Globo
