Rose makes Guilherme a joke with ‘antlers’ · TV news

The reconciliation of Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will come, but it will not last for almost anything in As More Life, Better!. After practically kneeling down to ask her husband for forgiveness, the former model will relapse and kiss Baby (Vladimir Brichta) in public, which will make the doctor a laughingstock in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air on the 31st, Tigrão’s mother (Matheus Abreu) ​​will be furious with Guilherme after finding out that he put the police behind her purely out of jealousy.

To cool her head, she will agree to go out to have fun with Deusa (Evelyn Castro) and Odailson (Thardelly Lima) at the karaoke of the plot. While singing, Rose will be spotted by Neném, who will once again be delighted to see her past crush again.

Only this time, the woman won’t let it go and will kiss him in front of everyone. The two lovebirds will leave the place together and engage in an affair. The ace will even take his beloved to a meeting at the Maracanã stadium.

Later, Rose will decide that the best thing to do is to separate from Guilherme, and the couple will discuss the divorce with Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes). However, when he finds out about the new kiss that the woman has given the footballer, the surgeon will be determined to leave her on the street of bitterness, without a penny in her pocket.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The soap opera written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced Globo to adopt a series of security protocols that slowed down recordings.

The telenovela is scheduled to be on the air until May. Afterwards, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem, a serial that will address the universe of stunt doubles and will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado as protagonists.

