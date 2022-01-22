Rose Miriam adopts short and gray hair and surprises followers

Rose Miriam Di Matteo, 58, shared with her followers, this afternoon, a photo of a walk through the Liberdade neighborhood in São Paulo. What caught the attention of his followers, however, were the short, gray hairs.

The mother of Gugu Liberato’s three children, who died as a result of a domestic accident in 2019, was surprised to have abandoned her blonde and shoulder-length hair.

“Walking around Liberdade. Very cool!”, she wrote, in a photo posted on Instagram.

In the comments, friends and admirers of Rose Miriam did not fail to notice the short gray hairs.

“Radicalized in the look”, commented a follower. “You cut your hair. I wish I had that courage”, pointed out another netizen. “This hair looks great,” wrote a third fan.

Dispute in Justice

Rose Miriam Di Matteo went to court to collect amounts related to the pension she receives from the estate – assets divided between the heirs – from the presenter. The information was confirmed to splash for the widow’s defense.

According to lawyer Nelson Wilians, Rose should receive a monthly amount of US$ 10,000 (about R$ 55,640.00). Until October of last year, however, the amount would not have been deposited “correctly.”

The Justice established in favor of Rose Miriam an amount in the amount of 10 thousand dollars per month that must be paid by the Estate. As this amount until October 2021 was not paid correctly, always in a smaller amount than due, Rose Miriam at the end of last year (2021) filed an enforcement action to collect the difference of these months. says the statement sent to the report

Rose’s defense did not specify the amount charged in court.

Since Gugu’s death in November 2019, the presenter’s children have been in a dispute over the inheritance. In the will, Gugu does not recognize Rose Miriam as a companion in a stable union, and appoints his own sister, Aparecida Liberato, as responsible for taking care of his estate. The doctor is currently contesting in court.