Russian and UK Defense Ministers to Meet to Discuss Crisis with Ukraine | World

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has accepted an invitation to meet his British counterpart Ben Wallace to discuss the Russia-Ukraine border crisis, a UK defense source said on Saturday.

“The Defense Secretary is pleased that Russia has accepted the invitation to speak with his colleague,” the source said.

“Since the last bilateral meeting between our two countries took place in London in 2013, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has proposed a meeting in Moscow,” he added.

On the British side, “the minister made it clear that he would explore all avenues to achieve stability and resolve the Ukrainian crisis,” added the source, who specified that he is still “in communication with the Russian government” about the details.

The announcement of the bilateral meeting comes at a time of relief between the West and Moscow, which began on Friday (21), after several weeks of talks in Geneva between the heads of Russian and American diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov and Antony Blinken.

Both agreed to continue the “frank” talks next week, giving UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hope that a Russian invasion or military incursion into Ukraine “does not happen”.

The West accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops on the border to prepare an attack.

The Kremlin denies any war intentions, but conditions the reduction of hostilities to treaties that guarantee the non-expansion of NATO, in particular to Ukraine, as well as the withdrawal of the Atlantic Alliance from Eastern Europe.