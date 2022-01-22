‘Sacred Exorcism’: Terror with ‘IT: The Thing’ star gets chilling official trailer and premiere date; Check out!

THE Image Films released today (21) the official trailer of ‘Sacred Exorcism’, horror starring Will Beinbrink (‘IT: The Thing’).

The film hits theaters nationwide on February, 10th and promises to be one of the bets for the genre this year.

The film is directed by Alejandro Hidalgo.

According to one press release from Imagem Filmes, which will release the feature film nationwide, the production brings “elements of great classics of the genre, such as ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘A crazy night’“ and is “defined by critics as a project ‘that constantly subverts all the expectations we have about the exorcism film subgenre’. The film was nominated for Best Horror Film at the latest edition of Fantastic Fest, one of the main genre film festivals in the United States..

Peter Williams (Beinbrink), an American priest living in Mexico, defies orders from his superiors to perform an exorcism ritual. However, the demon is too strong to be defeated and manages to lead the priest to commit a terrible sacrilege. Eighteen years later, the consequences of that sin return to haunt Peter daily. To save his life, he will have to face the demon who knows his weaknesses so well in an even greater battle between good and evil.

Joseph Marcell, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Hector Kotsifakis, Raquel Rojas, Alfredo Herrera, Eloisa Maturen, Juan Ignacio Aranda and Christian Rummel complete the list.