Saint Irenaeus is Doctor of the Church

The decision is contained in the decree of Pope Francis signed this Friday, January 21. The apostle of the Celtic and Germanic peoples and defender of the Doctrine receives the title of “Doctor unitatis”. In his name and in his life is imprinted the yearning for peace and dialogue.

Vatican News

“May the doctrine of such a great Master encourage more and more the path of all the Lord’s disciples towards full communion”. These are the vows with which the Pope signs the Decree dated January 21, which declares Saint Irenaeus of Lyon a Doctor of the Church, with the title of Doctor unitatis.











Spiritual and inspirational bridge of peace

In the motivations that precede the announcement, Francis highlights two aspects of the life and work of the Saint who, “coming from the East”, “exercised his episcopal ministry in the West”:

He was a spiritual and theological bridge between Eastern and Western Christians. His name, Irenaeus, expresses that peace that comes from the Lord and that reconciles, reintegrating into unity.

We recall that on Thursday, the 20th, the last step was taken towards this full recognition of the 2nd century Bishop of Lyon, with the Pope’s acceptance of the positive opinion of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

Francis had already spoken about this on October 7th of last year, at the meeting with the Santo Irenaeus Orthodox-Catholic Working Group, an opportunity in which he underlined, as he did on January 21st, the role of “a great spiritual and between Eastern and Western Christians” and the peace mission already imprinted in the Greek root of its name – Ειρηναίος (Eirenaios) which means “peacemaker”.

The peace of the Lord, the Pope said on that occasion, “is not a ‘negotiable’ peace, the result of agreements to protect interests, but a peace that reconciles, that reintegrates into unity. This is the peace of Jesus”.