Salary at Petrobras reaches R$ 145,000 per month, report shows

posted on 01/22/2022 06:00

The Federal State Companies’ Benefits Report (Rebef) detailed that a Petrobras employee has a monthly salary of R$ 145,184. It is the highest remuneration among companies under the control of the federal government. Just below, there is an employee of Eletrobrás, with salaries of R$ 93,068.

The document, produced by the Ministry of Economy, details the benefits granted by the 46 state-owned companies controlled by the Union and its subsidiaries to more than 450 thousand employees.

The employees in question do not have a management position. According to the report, the exorbitant salaries are the result of incorporation of benefits, most often obtained by court decision. And they surpass the salary ceiling established for the executive, of R$ 39.2 thousand.

In addition, another benefit is the stability that some employees have, individually, even though they are not classified as civil servants. Employees of Petrobras, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Companhia Docas do Pará and Eletrobras — which the government intends to privatize later this year — have fixed-term wage agreements. Only the state-owned electric energy company guarantees employment to a group of 11,612 servers for the period from November 2021 to April this year.

BNDES is also at the top of the list with the highest remuneration and benefits. The state group guarantees employees two types of food aid (food basket and meal), which total R$ 2,157.97 per month. Another point that calls attention is the difference between the maximum and minimum salary of Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo (Codesa). The highest remuneration is R$58,255 and the lowest is R$441, according to the report.

The data presented is for the year 2020 and does not include management positions. According to the Ministry of Economy, this information will be published in another bulletin. In all, the salaries of federal state-owned companies total R$ 96.6 billion, distributed among 453,91 thousand employees. (Taina Andrade)