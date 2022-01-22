Santander opens branches this Saturday (22) for debt renegotiation | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Santander opens branches this Saturday (22) for debt renegotiation

This Saturday (22), more than 3,000 Santander branches will be open for customers to renegotiate their debts. Between 10 am and 2 pm, the bank runs the “Desendivida Santander” campaign and offers special conditions for defaulters. Are they:

for individuals

Those who are in arrears will be able to renegotiate them with a discount of up to 93%. It will also be possible to unify all debts into a single installment and start paying within 60 days.

Santander will also offer customers the option to “skip” up to two installments of their loan or financing. In addition, it will allow you to renegotiate the financing with a period of up to 90 days to start paying.

Customers with paid properties or vehicles will be able to contract credit at a rate of 0.95% and 1.43% per month, respectively, and also pay within 60 days.

Those who are in the red will also have the possibility to contract special credit and payroll loans with up to 60 days to start paying.

For businesses

Legal entities will be able to renegotiate their debts, unify them in a single installment or even hire working capital and start paying within 60 days.

It will also be possible to choose to receive the values ​​of sales made with a card within one business day and anticipate sales made with post-dated checks or duplicates.

Anyone who needs an extra limit can hire a guaranteed account and pay only what they use.

Santander debtor

To publicize the launch of the “Desendivida Santander” campaign, the bank bet on three BBB (Big Brother Brasil) winners who ended up losing all the prize money: Rodrigo Cowboy (BBB 2), Dhomini Ferreira (BBB 3) and Max Porto ( BBB 9).

Rodrigo and Dhomini earned R$500,000 each with their victory in the program. Max, in turn, took home R$ 1 million. They star in different videos and invite those in debt to pay off their debts with Santander.

“Chance changed my life, but today I don’t even have a house. I made money, but I lost everything trying to do business. When the accounts don’t close, people find out, and many doors also close”, comments the winner of the second edition. of reality.

“I won R$ 500 thousand in a reality show

19 years ago and I lost everything in a few ventures that went wrong. Do you want a more Brazilian reality than this?”, says Sabrina Sato’s ex in the commercial.

Max, in turn, says: “Many people know how I made R$ 1 million, but not everyone knows how I stopped having that 1 million. Wrong decisions, lack of guidance… I was doing the right thing.”