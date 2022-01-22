Santos wins América-MG with two from Lucas Barbosa and goes to the Copinha final – 01/21/2022

With two goals from Lucas Barbosa, one in the first half and one in the second, Santos beat América-MG 3-0 tonight (21). The triumph at Anacleto Campanella, in São Caetano do Sul, put the club from the coast of São Paulo in the decision of Copinha.

With the support of the crowd, Alvinegro felt at home and managed to impose itself, preventing Coelho from getting close to his goal. Lucas Barbosa showed opportunism and took advantage of the leftover after Ed Carlos’s submission hit the post, at 16 of the first stage, to make the first.

The second came in the 9th minute of the second half, when goalkeeper Cássio hit the ball badly and left the ball with shirt 11. Patati, in an individual play at 26th of the second half, brought it from the right to the middle and released his left foot to give final numbers to the duel.

The classification of Peixe also guarantees a classic in the grand final of the tournament, as the opponent will leave the duel between São Paulo and Palmeiras, which will face each other tomorrow (22), at 19:00, at Arena Barueri. The match that defines the champion will take place on Tuesday (25), the anniversary of the city of São Paulo. However, the location has not yet been defined.

Sixth decision of the Fish

Three times champion of Copinha (1984, 2013 and 2014), Santos will play in the sixth final of the competition. The Baixada team also reached the final in 1982, when it lost to Ponte and in 2010, when it was surpassed by São Paulo on penalties.

hero out of the final

Top scorer of the night, forward Lucas Barbosa entered the field hanging with a yellow card. In the 43rd minute of the first half, he made a hard foul on the side and was warned by referee Fabiano Monteiro dos Santos with another yellow card and, therefore, is suspended in the decision.

Fish is superior in locked game

The Minas Gerais team reinforced the marking in the midfield and created very little, leaving the match well fought in São Caetano do Sul. Better in the match, the club opened the scoring at 16, with Lucas Barbosa. The striker took advantage of the leftover Ed Carlos’ strong kick, which hit the post, and only managed to head to the back of the net.

On the left, Peixe managed to find the best chances to expand. Patati acted as an engine for the sector and gave a lot of work to the supporters of Coelho. In a corner kick from this side, in the 32nd minute, the ball deflected on Derick and made the goalkeeper Cássio, from América, stretch all the way to touch the ball, which was still on the crossbar.

Santos expands at the start of the 2nd half

With nine minutes of ball rolling after the break, Alvinegro managed to extend the result. Rwan Seco received a nice pass from João Victor on the left and crossed. Goalkeeper Cássio tried to deflect, but left the ball at the foot of Lucas Barbosa, who, once again, only had the trouble of touching the ball and leaving for the hug.

Patati scores and, in tears, celebrates

One of Santos’ highlights in Copinha, forward Weslley Patati played for Peixe in front of his parents for the first time. The family, who came from Maranhão, were not disappointed. At 26 of the second half, the striker brought the ball from the right to the middle and released his left leg. The ball was in the left corner of goalkeeper Cássio, who still jumped, but did not avoid the third goal.

smooth game over

Defensively safe, Alvinegro barely allowed América-MG to enter their area. In the few submissions, Coelho only threatened by taking risks from afar. Diógenes, Arco do Peixe, got into trouble alone with Adyson’s kick, at 29 minutes into the second half, creating a dangerous move for the Belo Horizonte team.

Andrey missed an excellent chance to score fourth, advancing alone on the right and, face to face with the goalkeeper, trying to cross, at 34 of the second half. After that, Santos started to make their changes, stopped the game a lot and managed the victory.

Saints with a change

With the injury of the right side and captain Sandro, the coach Elder Campos chose Andrey as a substitute. The player, who was a striker, stood out in the most back position last season and gets the chance to start the decisive match for Peixe.

Santos’ team against Coelho was: Diógenes; Andrey, Derick, Jair and Lucas Pires (Pedrinho); Jhonnathan (Rafael Moreira), João Victor and Ed Carlos (Fernandinho); Weslley Patati (Kaio Henrique), Lucas Barbosa (Matheus Nunes) and Rwan Seco (Nycollas).

On the América side, coach William Batista had the return of the right side Lucas Gabriel, who was left out of the previous games because of the covid. Even so, he preferred to leave the defender on the bench, putting him on the field only at half-time.

The team that was on the field was: Cássio; Matheus Henrique, Júlio, Rodolfo Moisés and Jurandir (Marquinhos); Kevyn, Kante and Theo (Renato Marques); Diogo (Matheus Schultz), Adyson (Igor Henrique) and Vinícius (Lucas Gabriel).