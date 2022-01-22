São José starts vaccination against Covid-19 in children without comorbidities over the weekend | Paraiba Valley and Region

According to the city hall, the action is to encourage immunization and accelerate the childhood vaccine schedule. Children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities with doses of Pfizer and 9 to 11 years without comorbidities with doses of Corovavac will be vaccinated.

In addition to children, adults with delayed doses will also be vaccinated. Vaccination will be done with distribution of passwords.

On Saturday (22), vaccination will take place at the Educator Training Center (Cefe), at the Tableau College, and at the four Casas do Idoso. Applications will be made from 8 am to 12 pm, and in the two units of the Cipax Laboratory, from 12 pm to 8 pm.

On Sunday (23), immunization takes place at the Youth Center and Cefe, from 8 am to 12 pm, and at the two units of the Cipax Laboratory, from 9 am to 8 pm. In addition to a vaccination post in a mall in the south, from 12 pm to 8 pm.

Cefe and Tableau College, from 8 am to 12 pm

1st dose 5 to 11 years with comorbidities – Pfizer Pediatric

1st dose 9 to 11 years without comorbidities – Coronavac

1st dose 12 years and over – Pfizer

2nd dose 12 years and older – AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer

3rd dose/ Booster dose – 18 years and over – Pfizer and Janssen

Elderly Homes: North, South, East and Center, from 8 am to 12 pm

1st dose 9 to 11 years without comorbidities – Coronavac

1st dose 12 years and over – Pfizer

2nd dose 12 years and over – Pfizer

3rd dose/ Booster dose – 18 years and over – Pfizer

Cipax Vale Sul Laboratory and Afonso Pena Square, from 12pm to 8pm

1st dose 9 to 11 years without comorbidities – Coronavac

1st dose 12 years and over – Pfizer

2nd dose 12 years and older – AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer

3rd dose/ Booster dose – 18 years and over – Pfizer or Janssen

Youth Center and Cefe, from 8 am to 12 pm

1st dose 9 to 11 years without comorbidities – Coronavac

1st dose 5 to 11 years with comorbidities – Pfizer Pediatric

1st dose 12 years and over – Pfizer

2nd dose 12 years and older – AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer

3rd dose/ Booster dose – 18 years or older – Pfizer or Janssen

Cipax Laboratory, from 9 am to 8 pm

1st dose 9 to 11 years without comorbidities – Coronavac

1st dose 12 years and over – Pfizer

2nd dose 12 years and older – AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer

3rd dose/ Booster dose – 18 years and over – Pfizer or Janssen

Espaço Saúde Vale Sul, from 12:00 to 20:00

1st dose 9 to 11 years without comorbidities – Coronavac

1st dose 12 years and over – Pfizer

2nd dose 12 years and older – AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer

3rd dose/ Booster dose – 18 years and over – Pfizer or Janssen