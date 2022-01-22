São Paulo and Palmeiras reaffirm ascending rivalry at the base in the semifinal of Copinha-2022

This Saturday, at 7 pm, at Arena Barueri, São Paulo and Palmeiras will play one of the most anticipated duels in Copinha’s history. The rivals meet in the semifinals of the 2022 edition to seek a place in the final of the most traditional grassroots competition in the country. However, this rivalry has grown too much in recent years, with the right to decisions and balanced retrospect.







To show some of this rise of Choque-Rei at the base, the THROW! took the results of the last five years of the under-20 category. In them, it is possible to notice that there is no one side with an advantage in this regard. However, Tricolor ends up getting the best in the “decisive games in the period” category.

In all, São Paulo and Palmeiras dueled 15 times between 2017 and 2021, with six wins for each side and three draws. There were 25 goals scored by Tricolor and 24 goals scored by Verdão, such is the balance of games between them.

When we take the item “decisions”, the advantage ends up leaning towards the boys from Cotia. There were three finals played in the period, two won by São Paulo (Copa RS 2017 and Supercopa do Brasil 2018) and one won by Palmeiras (Copa RS 2018). Such classics culminated in provocations on both sides, with the right to commemorate São Paulo at Allianz Parque.

In terms of semifinals, there were two duels between the rivals: Paulistão-2019, with Verdão’s victory, and Copa do Brasil-2018, won by Tricolor. In the last two years, however, the games between them were scarcer: only one in 2020 and one in 2021, both for the first phase of the under-20 Brasileirão, with a victory for each side: 2 to 1 for Verdão in 2020 and 4-2 for São Paulo in 2021.

Now, with all this plot created in the last five years, São Paulo and Palmeiras face each other in the semifinal of the most important youth tournament in the country. The last time this happened was in 2004, when the Morumbi club won on penalties. Today, times are different, and two of the best bases in the country will face each other in an epic encounter, which will also lead to a historic classic in the final, against Santos, on the 25th.

Retrospect of Choque-Rei in Copinha:

5 Games

2 Sao Paulo wins

1 Palmeiras win

2 draws

7 goals for Sao Paulo

6 Palmeiras goals

1/11/1974 – São Paulo 1 x 2 Palmeiras – Quarter Finals

11/30/1982 – São Paulo 3 x 2 Palmeiras – Group Stage (1983 Edition)

1/17/1993 – Palmeiras 1 x 1 São Paulo – Second Phase

1/18/1995 – Palmeiras 0 x 1 São Paulo – Round of 16

1/22/2004 – Palmeiras 1 (2) x (4) 1 São Paulo – Semifinal

Choque-Rei under-20 retrospective between 2017 and 2021

15 Games

6 Sao Paulo wins

6 Palmeiras wins

3 draws

25 goals for Sao Paulo

24 goals for Palmeiras

Decisions between clubs

2017 RS Cup Final – São Paulo champion

Final of the Supercopa do Brasil 2018 – São Paulo champion

2018 RS Cup Final – Palmeiras champion

semifinals

2018 Copa do Brasil – Sao Paulo qualified

Paulistão 2019 – Palmeiras ranked