São Paulo Court maintains current management at the head of Hopi Hari | Economy

Disclosure Hopi Hari is based in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) accepted an appeal by Hopi Hari to keep the current management in charge of the theme park. According to Justice, creditors cannot decide on the removal of directors and stressed that judicial intervention, in these cases, can only be done exceptionally.

“The appeal presented by the Park highlighted that ‘a recent decision handed down by the Court that presides over the recovery rejected the request for removal of the managers’ and, also, ‘that there is no manifestation of the judicial administrator to indicate the practice of acts that justify the dismissal of the administrators’ , emphasizing that the exceptional hypothesis provided for in article 64 of the Judicial Reorganization Law, requires a reasoned judicial decision, as well as the observance of the adversary system and ample defense”, declared the TJ-SP.

In the decision, the court ruled out the possibility of analyzing the offer of the park’s competitors for the judicial recovery plan. In November, Beto Carrero, Play Center and Wet’n Wild presented a proposal to pay off debts to creditors.

With that, the next meeting, scheduled for February 2, will be destined for the analysis of Hopi Hari’s proposal in the judicial recovery plan.

“When appraising the Theme Park Appeal, the Court of Justice accepted the argument in the sense of the illegality of the coercive subjection of the debtor in Judicial Reorganization to the alternative proposal presented by third parties”, highlights the Park’s lawyer, Felipe Genari

The ruling follows an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office, which considered it illegal for the ‘Investor Group’ to enter the negotiations and recalled the need for Hopi Hari to approve the participation of other investors in the process. The Public Prosecutor’s Office highlighted the importance of a thorough analysis of the proposal of the theme park’s competitors due to the risk of anti-competitive conduct.