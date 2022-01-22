Saudi attack on Yemen prison leaves at least 200 dead – News

An attack by the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition in the city of Hodeidah, in Yemen, left about 200 dead and dozens injured in the north of the country on Friday (21), local broadcaster Mayadin and humanitarian assistance organizations reported.

The area of ​​action is dominated by the Houthi rebels who, four days ago, carried out a drone attack in Abu Dhabi, which left three dead.

The official figures are not exactly known, as Yemen is a country devastated by seven years of war and accumulates numerous tragedies.

The International Red Cross, which works in humanitarian aid to millions of Yemenis, had confirmed at least 100 dead and wounded. The NGO Save the Children reported that three children died while playing ball in an area hit by missiles. Doctors without Borders reported 70 deaths and 140 injuries.

In addition to the loss of human life, the entire region was left without internet access, as bombs were dropped in telecommunications control areas.

This is the second attack in retaliation for the drone action of the Houthis, which are backed by Iran. Three days ago, a bombing in the capital Sanaa killed 14 people.

According to data from the United Nations, during the war more than 377,000 people have died in Yemen, either in attacks or for lack of food or for lack of medical care. There are still millions of people displaced within the country, and the majority of the population needs humanitarian aid to survive.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the coalition air strikes and “reminds all parties that direct attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law”.

In a note, Guterres also recalled that all countries have “their obligations” to respect the rights and duty to “ensure that civilians are protected from the dangers of military operations, adhering to the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution”.

The UN leader also called for “fast, effective and transparent investigations into these incidents to ensure accountability” for each and “an urgent deceleration of the situation”.