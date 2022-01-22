SBT catches couple having sex on the beach and shows it in the morning paper; Look

Scenes were aired during the ‘SBT Rio’ sound of ‘Como Uma Onda’, song by singer Lulu Santos

A report on the carioca beaches in summer displayed on “SBT Rio”, the morning newspaper of the Silvio Santos, last Thursday, 20, caught the attention of viewers. That’s because, the reporting team caught a couple in an intimate moment at sea and the scenes were shown on the news a little blurry Before the report was shown, the presenter Isabele Benito commented: “Some people enjoy the beach more. Can this, my people? Rio 40 degrees, crowded beaches and in this climate there were people who took advantage of the calm of the sea and the sway of the waves to give that girlfriend”.

In the report, after showing Praia do Arpoador crowded, the reporter commented that the thermal sensation reached 50º in parts of Rio and made several double-meaning comments when showing the couple who were having sex in the sea: “In this heat, it gives an appetite , huh? What can this couple say, who took advantage of the calm of the sea to give that girlfriend on a stand-up paddle board and far from the sand. They used the rocking waves to exchange lots of cuddles. The couple showed skill on top of the board. After the caresses, that well-deserved kiss, but everything good doesn’t last long. Hands on the paddle and back to the beach.” More scenes of the couple were shown in the report and the music was placed as a soundtrack like a wave, in Lulu Santos.