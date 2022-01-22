see how to know how much you will receive from the allowance

Awaited since last year, the withdrawal of the Pis/Pasep allowance will be released to workers in two weeks. As of February 8, the benefit of up to R$ 1,212.00 will begin to be paid to 23 million workers in the private and public sectors.

After the release of the Pis/Pasep 2022 calendar, the consultation to find out who will be entitled to the allowance was made available. See in this post how to find out if you will receive the benefit.

The calendar published by Caixa Econômica Federal and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security is different from the other schedules carried out in previous years. Historically, the Pis/Pasep allowance is paid over 12 months, starting in the second semester and extending to the first semester of the following year.

In 2021, after a recommendation from the control bodies, the Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund (Codefat) approved the change so that the deposit will take place in the same year.

Thus, the extra salary that would have been paid last year, referring to the base year 2020, was postponed to this year and will be paid between the months of February and March. Even with the change in the deposit period, the rules and the way to receive the allowance remain the same. Payments related to the 2021 calendar will only occur in 2023.

Who can receive Pis in 2022?

The Pis/Pasep allowance is paid to Brazilians who worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the base year. As the current calendar refers to the year 2020, to be entitled to the benefit, the worker must meet the requirements below:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year (2020);

Have exercised remunerated activity, for at least 30 days, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data informed by the employer (Legal Entity) correctly in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

For workers who were waiting for the release of the double salary allowance (for 2020 and 2021), the government informed that the payment will only correspond to the first year due (2020). The benefit for the year 2021 should only be released next year, according to the new schedule adopted by Codefat.

With the change in the minimum wage for 2022, workers will receive the salary bonus with an increase of R$ 112.00. This is because, if it had been paid last year, the maximum amount would be R$ 1,100 (minimum salary at the time). In 2022, the value of the Pis/Pasep allowance may reach up to R$1,212.00 for those who worked the full 12 months in 2020. See the table with proportional value for each period worked:

Proportion (months worked) Allowance amount in 2022 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

Consultation Pis/Pasep: see ways to do it

From the 22nd of January the consultation will be available via Digital Job Card application or through the Gov.br portal. Through the CTPS digital app, the worker can consult information on the employment contracts, the average salary, period worked and the Pis or Pasep number. The CTPS application is available for download for Android or IOS versions.

Another way to find out if you will be entitled to the salary bonus is by calling channel 158 of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

Private sector workers who are in doubt whether they will be entitled to receive Pis/Pasep can make the query in two ways: through the Caixa website or application. The first one is by accessing the Caixa Econômica Federal website, where the worker can check Pis by CPF or NIS number.

The same query can be made in the Caixa Trabalhador app, available for download in the app stores for Android phones [clique para baixar] and also for iPhones (iOS) [baixe aqui].

For workers in the private sector, the Pasep can be consulted using the CPF or the Pasep registration number on the Banco do Brasil website. Enrollment in Pasep can be checked in the server’s Work Card.

Consultation is also available by telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center at 4004-0001 or 080007290001 or by calling Alô Trabalhador at number 158.

Pis Pasep Calendar 2022

Despite the change in the organization of the Pis/Pasep allowance calendar, the way of depositing will continue to follow the pattern of previous years. Thus, to know the date on which the money will fall into the account, the worker must check the date corresponding to his month of birth on the calendar.

This year, due to the rains that affected several municipalities in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais, the withdrawal of the Pis/Pasep allowance will be released to all residents on February 8, regardless of the schedule and birthday month.



Caixa announces payment dates for the Pis allowance in 2022. Image: Caixa.

For civil servants, the Pasep allowance will begin to be paid by Banco do Brasil as of February 15th. This group will also continue to receive according to the final digit of the NIS, as in previous years. Check the schedule: