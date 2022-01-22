see the releases over the weekend

Looking for what to do over the weekend? THE Life&Art separated the main releases from streaming platforms for you to marathon.

One of the highlights is the series “summer season”, from Netflix. A group of young people spend their vacation working at a luxury resort. There, the protagonists will make discoveries about the world in the midst of various secrets. The cast includes Giovanna Lancellotti, Jorge Lopez and André Luiz Frambach.

already in Amazon Prime Video, there is the premiere of the movie “the green knight”, which shows a different trajectory for the stories of King Arthur. In the plot, Sir Gawain takes part in some of his uncle’s adventures.

And, in this new work, everything happens on the eve of the turn of the year, when a knight dressed in green enters Camelot and issues a challenge: someone has to strike him with the ax on the condition that, twelve months later, the challenger would have the right to execute the same blow.

At the HBO Max, one of the highlights is “Jupiter”, a Brazilian production of streaming. A middle-aged private detective specializes in adultery, considered the least important job among market workers.

But, at a certain point, he discovers that he has a teenage son, Jupiter, with another woman and that he will be forced to take care of him from there. The problem is that the protagonist has been married to Teresa for over 25 years.

About the subject

Netflix

Thursday, 20

– Royal treatment

– Riverdale (season 5)

friday the 21st

– summer season

– Ozark (season 4)

– Munich: On the Edge of War

Amazon Prime Video

friday the 21st

– As We See It

– The Green Knight

Disney Plus

Wednesday the 19th

– Star Wars: Ewoks (seasons 1 and 2)

– Cesar Millan: Best Humans, Best Dogs (season 1)

– The World According to Jeff Goldblum (season 2, part 2)

– The Book and Boba Fett (season 1, episode 4)

friday the 21st

– Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands

HBO Max

Thursday, 20

– Onda Boa with Ivete

friday the 21st

– Jupiter

