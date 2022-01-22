See which artist deaths Bolsonaro ignored

Elza Soares died last Thursday, aged 91, of natural causes. Although the departure of the artist considered “the Brazilian voice of the millennium” caused commotion in the artistic class, politicians and the international press, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not comment on the singer’s death.

In addition to Elza, the president ignored the loss of many renowned Brazilian artists. Check it out below:

Tarcísio Meira

Tarcísio Meira died on August 12 of last year, a victim of complications from covid-19. He was one of the most important actors in the country, he marked the history of TV and cinema, even being the protagonist of the first daily soap in the country, “2-5499 Ocupado” (TV Excelsior, 1963). Bolsonaro, however, did not comment on the artist’s death.

Orlando Drummond

Another death ignored by the president was that of Orlando Drummond. The actor died in July last year, aged 101, of multiple organ failure. Drummond was also a voice actor and had one of the most iconic voices in Brazilian entertainment. The artist has marked several generations by bringing to life characters from the comedy, such as Seu Peru, from “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, or lending his voice to voiceovers by Alf ETeiimoso, Gargamel, Scooby-Doo, Popeye and Avenger.

Cristiana Lobo

Cristiana Lôbo died in November of cancer. Several politicians mourned the death of the famous political journalist. Bolsonaro, however, was not one of them.

Eva Wilma

Eva Wilma left us in May of last year, aged 87, due to ovarian cancer. The actress debuted on TV in 1953 and was one of the biggest names on the small screen. She also drew attention for her political stance: she even participated in a strike against the military dictatorship in 1968. Bolsonaro also did not comment on her death.

Agnaldo Timothy

Although he had a good relationship with the president, Agnaldo Timóteo was also not remembered by Bolsonaro when he died. The singer was with the chief executive in January 2021 and died a few months later, in April, as a result of complications from covid-19.

Beth Carvalho

Beth Carvalho, the “godmother of samba”, died at the age of 72 in April 2019. Beth recorded samba-enredo at a time when only men did so. She recorded hits like “Vou Festejar” and “Coisinha do Pai” — the latter, many years later, used to wake up a robot on Mars. His death was also not remembered by the presidency.

In addition to these, Bolsonaro also did not comment on the deaths of Moraes Moreira, Rubem Fonseca, Aldir Blanc, Luís Gustavo, Paulo José, Nelson Sargento, among others.

The president spoke about the deaths of Marília Mendonça, Paulo Gustavo, Gugu Liberato, MC Kevin and supporters such as MC Reaça and Batoré.