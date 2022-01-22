Sergipe confirms 1,118 cases and 29 deaths from Influenza A H3N2 – Infonet – What’s news in Sergipe

The State Department of Health (SES), through the board of Health Surveillance, updates this Friday, 21, the epidemiological scenario of Influenza A H3N2 in the state. According to the Epidemiological Alert prepared by the SES, only six municipalities did not have samples with the detection of the Influenza A virus. In total, 1,289 positive samples were identified, with 1,118 Influenza A H3N2 and 171 Influenza A not subtyped. The latter were sent to Fiocruz for subtyping.

Also according to the Alert, 40 accumulated deaths from Influenza A were confirmed, with 29 having the identification of Influenza A H3N2 and 11 of Influenza A not subtyped. Deaths occurred in 19 municipalities.

Faced with the exponential increase in cases, the orientation is that the population should continue with preventive care against the virus that has spread throughout the state. The use of mask, hygiene of hands and surfaces and maintaining social distance are attitudes that avoid infection.

The mean age among the cases that progressed to death was 72.65 years, with 23 women and 17 men. All deaths were associated with at least one risk factor for severity in cases of influenza, such as chronic cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, pulmonary tuberculosis, asthmatic bronchitis, chronic lung diseases, among others.

Through the analysis of the results of tests performed (RT-PCR) at the Central Public Health Laboratory of Sergipe (Lacen), 53 cases of Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 co-detection were detected until January 19th.

Although the influenza virus is highly transmissible, most cases have a benign course with the use of symptomatic drugs. In this way, the Department guides the population that has mild flu syndrome, to seek care in Basic Health Units, allowing cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome to be treated in hospitals.

Epidemiological Alert No. 04/INFLUENZA January 20, 2021.

