Side effect of Omicron has been increasingly reported

Doctors are warning of a side effect that people infected with the Omicron variant have often reported, even after recovering from Covid-19.











© VioletaStoimenova/istock

Sick young woman lying in the bed covered with blanket. Ill woman lying in bed with high temperature.





The biggest complaint among recovered patients is body pain, in addition to lack of energy.

It was already known that covid-19 had long-term consequences, but according to experts, this variant seems to cause more myalgia than previous versions of the virus. One explanation may be the inflammatory processes it causes in various tissues.

Myalgia, according to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, describes a range of muscle pain, with symptoms that include muscle cramps and joint pain.

It is also said that the Ômicron attacks the musculoskeletal system much more than the variants.

There are several other symptoms of covid-19 that drag on after infection and can last for months. See some of them below:

Long-term symptoms of covid:

Muscle weakness and stiff joints

Extreme fatigue and feeling of low energy

Reduced mobility

Shortness of breathe

Loss of appetite and weight loss

Lack of smell or taste

Stomach problems and this includes heartburn, diarrhea and vomiting

On the other hand, some people experience a mental and emotional effects of covid. These include:

sleep problems

Mental fog, like being forgetfulness and lack of clarity in thoughts

Sudden changes in your mood

depression or anxiety

confusion or delusion

