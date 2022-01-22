Silvio Santos prepares counterattack against Rachel Sheherazade in court | Gabriel Perline

Playback/SBT Rachel Sheherazade beat Silvio Santos in court in labor and moral harassment lawsuit

Silvio Santos and SBT do not intend to make Rachel Sheherazade’s life easier and are already preparing a counterattack to reverse the court’s decision, which gave the journalist a victory in the labor and moral harassment lawsuit that she won in the first instance .

To the column, SBT stated that it will appeal the decision and take the case to the second instance in the judiciary. The objective is not to pay a single cent of the estimated R$ 4 million that the journalist will be entitled to, according to the decision filed this Friday (21).

In the order of Judge Ronaldo Luis de Oliveira, from the 3rd Labor Court of Osasco, some notes from Rachel were taken into account and it was understood that she maintained an employment relationship with the broadcaster, even though she was hired in a PJ scheme and did not have a work card. signed.

The decision is extensive and the magistrate scolds the SBT several times. One of the journalist’s requests was for compensation for moral harassment in the amount of R$ 500,000 due to the exposure suffered during the 2017 Press Trophy, when she was scolded on national television by Silvio Santos. The judge called the episode “unfortunate” and complied with Rachel’s request.

“Apparently, on the pretext of honoring the presenter, in front of a vast audience that watched her (and still watches her through digital platforms), the aforementioned presenter (Silvio Santos), in a very inelegant and abusive way, in clearly misogynistic behavior, used his power of employers and a notorious figure in the artistic and business environment to scold her, in public, not only as a professional, but, above all – as one can conclude -, for reasons of gender, demeaning her for being a woman, which , as expressed, should serve as a simple talking object of decoration”, said the judge in his sentence.

The episode is harshly criticized by the magistrate over four pages of his decision. “This reparation, at first, is made, above all, by judicial recognition of the injury, in public response to the employer’s acts. In this way, we try to bring the worker the peace of mind that was shaken and that should be the main objective of the expressed claim.”

He also ordered SBT to register the journalist’s work card, who maintained a relationship with the company between 2011 and 2020. Compensation calculations, however, will be made from 2016, since the Court understands that the previous period has expired.

The value of the full compensation is not yet closed, as the magistrate asked that a series of calculations be carried out to define how much Rachel will receive.

In addition to the R$ 4 million estimated by the judge, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster will still have to pay 10% of the value of the lawsuit to Sheherazade’s lawyers. That is, you will have to pay at least another R$ 400 thousand.