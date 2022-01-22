Slovenia dumps Eliezer, but brother insists on affair TV News

At BBB 22 (Globo), Eslovênia Marques decided to put an end to Eliezer Netto’s romantic plans. This Friday (21), the model dumped the businessman and warned that she sees him only as a brother. However, the member of Pipoca did not give up and continued with the attacks on the confinement colleague.

“Is it over there [Eslovênia] started to say that he [Netto] has characteristics that he likes”, provoked Rodrigo Mussi, and the sister soon replied: “I said that three people have characteristics that I admire”.

Excited, the winner of the super race of the leader and the angel followed with the gossip: “So, little brother is the fuck. He’s already gone up to another level”. “Seriously, I don’t think anything would happen between me and Eli, because I can’t have any feeling other than brotherhood”, warned Slovenia.

“But for Eli, right?”, commented the commercial manager. “Wait for the cachaça to come in. Don’t treat me like a brother, the weather is just right. [como] brother again. The cachaça comes in, the brother leaves”, suggested Netto, which drew laughter from his sister.

Then, she reinforced her goals with her colleague from Pipoca. “I want Eli very much as my friend in here, very much,” she said. “But do you think it will be different? Regardless of what it is”, warned the Rio de Janeiro native.

This Thursday (20), Netto had proposed a technical kiss in Slovenia “to give audience” within the program.

