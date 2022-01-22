https://br.sputniknews.com/20220121/snowden-debocha-de-conspiracao-global-apos-conclusoes-da-cia-sobre-a-sindrome-de-havana-21117829.html

Snowden mocks ‘global conspiracy’ after CIA findings on Havana syndrome

Snowden mocks ‘global conspiracy’ after CIA findings on Havana syndrome

Edward Snowden scoffed at the fact that the US media presented Havana syndrome as a result of a “secret conspiracy” by Russia. 2022.01.21, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-21T16:50-0300

2022-01-21T16:50-0300

2022-01-21T16:50-0300

international panorama

Havana

edward snowden

disease

USA

diplomats

debauchery

Conspiracy theories

symptoms

Russia

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/364/25/3642566_0:0:4929:2773_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf6bfea8aba249e52e70a953294a1d0.jpg

Snowen’s comments came shortly after US media reported on Friday that CIA investigations into Havana syndrome found no evidence of a global conspiracy. In recent years, Havana syndrome, a disease that has affected some US diplomats, has been treated in the US as a global campaign coordinated by a foreign state. The alleged campaign was even endorsed in previous statements by US officials, with some even emphasizing that Russia could be behind it. theme. He suggested that authors of “36,000 Furious Plays” that extolled the topic should pause and reflect on how their work has affected the discourse surrounding the issue. Snowden, in his publications, still reference the Stanley Kubrick film, “Dr. Strangelove”, comparing a Washington Post report with the film’s General Ripper, a character marked by his paranoia. In “Dr. Strangelove”, the general justifies arbitrary nuclear attacks on the USSR by the need to thwart “the international communist conspiracy to undermine and purify all precious bodily fluids [do povo norte-americano].Havana syndrome, which includes nausea, headaches and brain damage after hearing piercing sounds, was named after the Cuban capital because US diplomats were the first to report the symptoms. While the exact cause remains unknown, theories voiced by US officials and experts have ranged from sounds emitted by crickets to a sophisticated weapon. The latter theory has dominated the narrative of US officials since the syndrome was first reported in 2018, with Russia being singled out as a prime suspect despite a lack of evidence. Moscow has repeatedly denied its involvement in any campaign to harm US diplomats.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211125/ Chefe-da-cia-teria-adverted-moscou-das-consequencias-de-russia-estar-ligada-a-sindrome-de-havana-20262278.html

Havana

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/364/25/3642566_262:0:4635:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_11960f6640164a5811fd697a2bd4cb39.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

havana, edward snowden, illness, usa, diplomats, debauchery, conspiracy theories, symptoms, russia, syndrome, mental illness, mockery