https://br.sputniknews.com/20220121/snowden-debocha-de-conspiracao-global-apos-conclusoes-da-cia-sobre-a-sindrome-de-havana-21117829.html
Snowden mocks ‘global conspiracy’ after CIA findings on Havana syndrome
Snowden mocks ‘global conspiracy’ after CIA findings on Havana syndrome
Edward Snowden scoffed at the fact that the US media presented Havana syndrome as a result of a “secret conspiracy” by Russia. 2022.01.21, Sputnik Brazil
2022-01-21T16:50-0300
2022-01-21T16:50-0300
2022-01-21T16:50-0300
international panorama
Havana
edward snowden
disease
USA
diplomats
debauchery
Conspiracy theories
symptoms
Russia
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/364/25/3642566_0:0:4929:2773_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf6bfea8aba249e52e70a953294a1d0.jpg
Snowen’s comments came shortly after US media reported on Friday that CIA investigations into Havana syndrome found no evidence of a global conspiracy. In recent years, Havana syndrome, a disease that has affected some US diplomats, has been treated in the US as a global campaign coordinated by a foreign state. The alleged campaign was even endorsed in previous statements by US officials, with some even emphasizing that Russia could be behind it. theme. He suggested that authors of “36,000 Furious Plays” that extolled the topic should pause and reflect on how their work has affected the discourse surrounding the issue. Snowden, in his publications, still reference the Stanley Kubrick film, “Dr. Strangelove”, comparing a Washington Post report with the film’s General Ripper, a character marked by his paranoia. In “Dr. Strangelove”, the general justifies arbitrary nuclear attacks on the USSR by the need to thwart “the international communist conspiracy to undermine and purify all precious bodily fluids [do povo norte-americano].Havana syndrome, which includes nausea, headaches and brain damage after hearing piercing sounds, was named after the Cuban capital because US diplomats were the first to report the symptoms. While the exact cause remains unknown, theories voiced by US officials and experts have ranged from sounds emitted by crickets to a sophisticated weapon. The latter theory has dominated the narrative of US officials since the syndrome was first reported in 2018, with Russia being singled out as a prime suspect despite a lack of evidence. Moscow has repeatedly denied its involvement in any campaign to harm US diplomats.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20211125/ Chefe-da-cia-teria-adverted-moscou-das-consequencias-de-russia-estar-ligada-a-sindrome-de-havana-20262278.html
Havana
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/364/25/3642566_262:0:4635:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_11960f6640164a5811fd697a2bd4cb39.jpg
havana, edward snowden, illness, usa, diplomats, debauchery, conspiracy theories, symptoms, russia, syndrome, mental illness, mockery
Edward Snowden scoffed at the fact that the US media presented Havana syndrome as a result of a “secret conspiracy” by Russia.
Snowen’s comments came shortly after the US press reported this Friday (21) that CIA investigations about the Havana syndrome found no evidence of a global conspiracy.
The alleged campaign was even endorsed in previous statements by US officials, with some even emphasizing that the Russia could be behind this.
He suggested that the authors of “36,000 furious plays” extolling the topic should pause and reflect on how their work has affected the discourse around the issue.
November 25, 2021, 04:47
Havana syndrome, which includes nausea, headaches and brain damage after hearing piercing sounds, received the name of the Cuban capital because US diplomats were the first to report the symptoms.
While the exact cause remains unknown, theories expressed by US officials and experts have ranged from sounds emitted by crickets to a sophisticated weapon.
Moscow has repeatedly denied its involvement in any campaign to harm US diplomats.