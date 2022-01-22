Sony wants to keep Activision games on PS after Microsoft buys it | Games

🎮 Microsoft buys Activision: understand the next steps of the acquisition
Call of Duty will continue to come out on PlayStation platforms after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, assures Phil Spencer — Photo: Disclosure / Call of Duty
The acquisition took the industry by surprise and raised questions about the future of Activision Blizzard games, which could become Xbox exclusives. So Sony says it expects Microsoft to “follow contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games are cross-platform.”
Also this last Thursday (20), Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, came to social media to inform that he spoke with Sony leaders and confirmed Microsoft’s desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms, specifically. “I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation,” the executive wrote on Twitter.
Phil Spencer added that Sony is an important part of the industry and that it values the relationship between the companies. The statement is not impressive, as Activision Blizzard games perform very well on PlayStation platforms. Call of Duty, for example, always appears in the list of most downloaded games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), as published monthly on the PlayStation Blog.
At the time Microsoft bought ZeniMax Media, owner of Bethesda, the company decided to honor temporary exclusivity contracts that were already signed with Sony. Therefore, Deathloop is only out for PlayStation platforms on consoles, as will the upcoming GhostWire: Tokyo. Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are confirmed to be Xbox exclusives.
with information from The Wall Street Journal and GameSpot
