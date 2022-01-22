Sony would miss up to $260 million a year if Call of Duty was an Xbox exclusive

The biggest gaming news of the week (and also, most likely, the entire year) raised a lot of questions about the future of Xbox and the many Activision studios and IPs that Microsoft should expect to own soon. Well, by “soon” I mean until June 2023, which is the maximum deadline.

One of those key questions was whether or not we could see big-name franchises like Crash, Spyro, Overwatch or even Call of Duty being Xbox exclusive after the deal. It would certainly cause pain among any ’90s PlayStation fan if these two iconic former mascots permanently moved to the rival console, but it turns out they would be far from Sony’s biggest loss in the grand scheme of things.

Call of Duty being Xbox exclusive would cause losses absolutely huge for Sony, according to experts. As reported by TweakTown, financial experts like Citigroup estimate that the company would lose between 10 billion and 30 billion yen (i.e., $87.9 million to $263.9 million) if COD stopped releasing on PlayStation. It’s too much.

In 2020 alone, revenue across the entire franchise Call of Duty has surpassed $3 billion dollars, so it’s not surprising to hear how much success Sony would experience if the series stopped releasing on its consoles.

That way, the legs can go up to about $260 million a year, at least that’s what Citigroup’s financial experts maintain. It is worth remembering that, although Call of Duty: Vanguard had a “weak” release, it was the best-selling game of the entire year!