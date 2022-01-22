Soybeans in Chicago return to $14/bushel level and could rise further with…

For Carlos Cogo, the AMS crop has already lost 25 million tons, but the market has not yet priced the entire drop

podcast Interview with Carlos Cogo – Managing Partner of the Consultancy Cogo Intelligence in Agribusiness on the Closing of the Soy Market

The soybean market closed this Thursday’s trading session with increases of more than 30 points on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Prices have been intensifying their highs, reflecting a combination of factors that allowed prices to return to US$ 14.00 per bushel, with the strength to sustain themselves at these levels, according to market consultant Carlos Cogo, director of Cogo Intelligence. in Agribusiness.

Prices followed strong increases in soybean oil which, in this trading session, ended the day with gains of more than 2%, reflecting market concerns with a lower supply of vegetable oils in several origins – mainly in Argentina on soybean oil, with oils of all kinds, as well as the advance of petroleum. The prices of the commodity, this week, came to test their maximum in seven years.

“The market may take a more intense upward bias as we get clearer and more accurate knowledge of the fall in South America”, he says. In the consultant’s assessment, the estimated losses for the South American crop are 25 million tons, with the exception that some areas planted later or replanted in Brazil have a certain potential for recovery.

For Brazil, the cut by Cogo Inteligência went from 145.7 million to 131.5 million tons, for Argentina the number dropped from 50 to 40 million tons. In the case of Paraguay, from 9.8 to 8.5 million tons, with difficulties to reach this corrected projection.

“The two main drivers of the market are weather and oil. Oil continues to rise, Brent is approaching US$ 90 and may exceed US$ 90 per barrel. And we have to see how the crops in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and this should remain on the radar as the main driver until the end of February and then starting to look more at the new US crop”, says Cogo.

The high production costs expected for the 2022/23 crop concern North American producers – since they are the highest in 22 years – and that should impact the American producer’s decisions about his planting area between soybeans and corn. “This is not yet completely defined and the Americans are also importers of inputs”, he adds.

For the consultant, given this scenario, the scenario is one of higher prices, including in the Brazilian domestic market. “Brazil has positive internal fundamentals, and one of them is the exchange rate”, he explains, in addition to the issues of production costs and the most appropriate moments for the purchase of inputs, especially fertilizers.

In parallel, he also highlights the dispute between the domestic market and exports, with the reflection of positive premiums at ports in all maturities, including for 2023, firm, well above the historical average for the period in relation to previous years, and All this in full harvest of the crop.

However, despite the good prices, the income margins promoted by soy are not expected to be as high compared to last season. Even so, they will still be very favorable and at very good levels, much higher than that of North American producers for 2022/23.