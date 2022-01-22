SP and Rio postpone samba school parades to April due to increase in Covid cases | Carnival 2022 in Sao Paulo

The mayors of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and of Rio, Eduardo Paes (DEM), jointly announced on the night of this Friday (21) that the parade of the samba schools of the two cities, which would take place in February, was postponed to Tiradentes’ long holiday, which starts on Thursday, April 21.

The decision was released after a virtual meeting in which the two mayors discussed the accelerated advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in cities. Also participating in the meeting were the Rio de Janeiro Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, and the São Paulo Health Secretary, Edson Aparecido, in addition to the presidents of the Samba School Leagues from both municipalities.

The decision was made due to the advancement of the omicron variant of Covid-19. On Wednesday (19), the country recorded, for the 1st time, more than 200,000 known cases of Covid in 24 hours; deaths were also on the rise.

In a joint note, the city halls announced that, “under the guidance of their health secretaries, they chose to postpone the performance of the Samba Schools parades until the Tiradentes holiday weekend, in April”.

“The decision was made in respect of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to boost vaccination throughout the national territory”, announced Paes and Nunes in a press release. .

After the meeting, Nunes said that the decision was made with the guidance of the health teams and thanked the League of Samba Schools for understanding.

Paes said that both are following the evolution of the new strain of the coronavirus and that it is “prudent to postpone”.

For the president of the League of SP, Sidnei Carriuolo Antonio, “it was a sensible attitude”. “The League has great affection for its members, it has suffered a lot in the last two years and we would never put them at risk. It’s a right attitude, it has all the support of the League and the schools and we hope that on April 21 we will be able to have a parade of joy, of human warmth.”

On January 6, the city hall announced the cancellation of the São Paulo street carnival also due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. (read more below).

During the week, the Liga das Escolas de Samba de São Paulo (Liga-SP) proposed changes to the rules of the parades, and the protocol required the presentation of the vaccine passport for the public and for the paraders, the mandatory use of a mask for both parades and for the public, the reduction of the number of components per school, and the control of the public in the concentration and dispersion, in addition to recommendations for technical rehearsals and meetings on the courts.

In addition, the protocol already provided for the postponement of the parades in Anhembi if the epidemiological situation in the city worsened.

As the members of the samba schools that would participate in the parades in February would have to wear a mask, it was decided to exclude the “harmony” item from the Carnival 2022 judgment, which assesses whether the components sing the samba plot. Thus, the use of the mask would not hinder the competition. Incorrect use could lead to the loss of points in the “fantasy” item.

The protocol with the guidelines of the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) was developed after two meetings held between the Municipal Health Department (SMS), with São Paulo Turismo (SP Turis), Municipal Department of Culture (SMC) and the Municipal Department of Culture (SMC). Municipal Urban Security (SMSU).

With the cancellation of the parades of the street blocks announced on January 6, Ambev, which was chosen as the sponsoring company of the street carnival in 2022, will no longer pay the city R$ 23 million stipulated in the sponsorship contract signed last year.