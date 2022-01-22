SP: Boy who asked Santa for a new heart receives transplant

Little Gladson Garcia Silva, 8 years old, was discharged on the 10th after receiving a new heart. The transplant was one of the requests that the child made in early December last year when writing a letter to Santa Claus. The information is from G1.

Even before Christmas Day, Gladson had his first wish granted. According to Ana Camila da Silva, 31, on December 11 she received a call from cardiologist Gustavo Foronda, from Hospital Albert Einstein. “I’m calling you to give you good news, I got a heart for your son.”

On the same day, Gladson, who was suffering from cardiomyopathy, received a new heart. The procedure was the first carried out through the Support Program for Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS), an alliance between six reference hospitals in Brazil and the Ministry of Health.

Diagnosis

According to the child’s mother, her son was diagnosed with the disease two months before the surgery. “I found out in the worst way possible, my son could have died inside the house,” said Ana Camila. The woman explained that Gladson started having vomiting and stomach pains that wouldn’t go away.

In October, she took him to a health unit in São Mateus (ES), where the family lives. After undergoing tests and being transferred to a hospital in Vitória (ES), the doctors reported that the child had cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart develops a size larger than usual for the age.

The following month, the boy was transferred from a mobile ICU in Vitória to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, and was waiting for a new organ. According to cardiologist Gustavo Foronda, the greatest difficulty in child heart transplantation is finding a compatible donor.

“Culturally, a child donating an organ is emotionally difficult for the family that has just lost their child, to have this idea of ​​donating,” the doctor told G1.

Despite being discharged, Gladson must still undergo weekly medical follow-up. Because of this, mother and son still do not have a date to return to Espírito Santo. In addition to Gladson, Ana Camila has three other minor children who are with their father and grandmother.

“Now he’s crazy to walk all over São Paulo, he wants to go to the zoo, he wants to go to the mall. Go for a walk, want to go to the beach. And he really wants to see his brothers,” said his mother.

