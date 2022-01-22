Spanish newspapers project duel between Real Madrid and Barcelona for Endrick

The young Endrick, from Palmeiras, promises to be one of the great revelations of Brazilian football in the coming years. With only 15 years old, the striker has been standing out in Copinha and is already starting to draw the attention of European clubs.

According to the Spanish press, the main parties interested in signing the athlete at this moment are none other than Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to information from the newspaper ‘Marca’, Real Madrid has prepared a list of six young people with great potential for the club to try to sign and Endrick is part of the selected ones, alongside Fofana, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Gravenberch and Wirtz – all already in European football. .

The ‘As’, in turn, informs that Barcelona uses the episode of Vinícius Júnior as a reference and wants to get ahead of Real this time, getting the newest Brazilian jewel. For this, the Catalans would be willing to open their coffers, offering 45 million euros (R$ 279 million) to be paid in three installments.

Endrick still doesn’t have a professional contract with Palmeiras, which can only be signed when the striker turns 16. Internally, Verdão is calm with the permanence of the jewel and already projects the use of the player in the professionals.