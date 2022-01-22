‘Standard China’ beef has a premium of up to R$10/at, but domestic price does not change

The physical market fat ox maintained prices little changed this Thursday (20), maintaining its trading patterns in the week. According to analyst Fernando Henrique Iglesias, from the consultancy Harvests & Market, animals that meet export requirements for the Chinese market are in high demand and receive prizes of up to R$10 per arroba.

“Animals destined for the domestic market enjoy a different situation, considering the difficulties present in the meat market at the beginning of the year”, he says.

In Minas Gerais and in some areas of the North region, logistics are a serious complication, with roads in terrible conditions. “Cattle ranchers still have a good retention capacity in the Center-North region, considering the excellent condition of the pastures”, evaluates Iglesias.

In the interior of São Paulo, prices were R$ 341 per arroba, against R$ 342 on Wednesday (19). In Minas Gerais, business at R$ 332 per arroba, without changes. In Goiânia (GO), price at R$ 322 per arroba, compared to R$ 320 the previous day.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the arroba of the fat ox was positioned at R$ 319 in term, stable. In Mato Grosso, the arroba was indicated at R$ 316, against R$ 314 on the previous day.

Wholesale

According to Iglesias, the wholesale market has falling prices this week. The business environment suggests that this movement will continue in the short term, in line with the slower replacement between wholesale and retail during the second half of the month.

He recalls that the domestic consumer remains undercapitalized, still dealing with traditional expenses of the first two months, such as IPTU, IPVA and purchase of school supplies.

The hindquarter kilo had a drop of R$0.20, and was priced at R$24.70. The forequarter was quoted at R$ 15.90 per kilo, down R$ 0.10. The needle tip is still positioned at R$ 15.40 per kilo.