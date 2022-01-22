State laws make it difficult to open the gas market, say entrepreneurs

Associations that represent companies and large consumers in the natural gas sector released a joint note in which they criticize state laws that are making it difficult to open up the gas market in Brazil. Created to update their regulatory frameworks in line with the new legal framework for the sector, established by the New Gas Law, rules approved between the end of last year and the beginning of this year would conflict with federal provisions, according to these entities.

Sanctioned in April 2021, the New Gas Law was considered one of the government’s priorities for the resumption of the economy in the post-pandemic period. The economic team considered that there was a potential for a “cheap energy shock” in the medium and long term, in addition to attracting BRL 630 billion in investments over ten years.

Among the changes promoted by the new framework are the end of the concession regime for new gas pipelines, which can now be built through authorization; Petrobras’ obligation to open its pipelines to third parties; the reduction of cross-subsidies for the development of the sector; as well as legal certainty for private investors.

Now, the associations that sign the manifesto claim that the new state regulations that should complement the changes bring obstacles. One example is the introduction of a definition of a distribution pipeline that overlaps or conflicts with the definition criteria for transport pipelines. According to the text, the states do not have the competence to deal with this matter, nor to change a provision of federal law.

The legislation of the federative units would still be assigning to the state regulatory agencies the classification of new pipelines and the reclassification of the existing ones and imposing requirements “too limiting or lengthy processes for the migration of the consumer to the free market”.

The creation of new fees and charges on free market transactions and a possible overlapping of the regulation of the gas commercialization activity, already dealt with by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), are also criticized.

“All these points have fundamental impacts on the attractiveness of the states”, affirm the associations. “It is noteworthy that the definition, at the state level, of rules for classifying distribution pipelines that are not in line with federal regulation puts at risk one of the great benefits intended by the new gas market, which is the construction of a broad national market integrated through the transport system, thus promoting greater security of supply, greater availability and competitiveness of the input for all consumers in the country”, they add.

“In this way, contrary to what is desired, the new state frameworks would provide the opportunity for vertical distribution, inducing the creation of ‘market islands’ fostered by regional monopolies, decharacterizing the network system and the gain of scale that would tend to benefit the consumer. Unnecessary costs are also added by underusing existing and shared infrastructure.

The document is signed by entities such as the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP), the Association of Natural Gas Transport Companies by Gas Pipeline (ATGás), the Brazilian Association of Independent Oil and Gas Producers (ABPIP) and the Brazilian Association of Large Consumers Energy (Embrace).

Abal (Brazilian Aluminum Association), Abvidro (Brazilian Association of Glass Industries), Abraceel (Brazilian Association of Energy Traders), Anfacer (National Association of Ceramic Manufacturers for Tiles, Sanitary Ware and the like) and Aspacer are also signatories. (Paulista Association of Tiling Ceramics).

For them, the approval of the bills would be taking place with little publicity “and, in some cases, with extremely fast processing, hindering the healthy and democratic process of consultation and discussion with the parties involved”. The cases of Paraíba, Maranhão, Pernambuco, Piauí and Ceará are cited, which have already had laws approved to regulate the sector, in addition to Rio Grande do Norte, where the proposed law is in the final stages of processing.

“Several points of these new legal provisions cause concern, as they are out of line with the dictates of the New Gas Law – this, yes, has been widely discussed for many years with the whole society – and with the Guidance Manual of Good Regulatory Practices of the Monitoring Committee of the Opening of the Natural Gas Market (CMGN)”, reads an excerpt from the manifesto.

According to the note, some of the new state provisions require, for free consumer migration, proof and (simultaneous) signature of several contracts. “As examples, in Pernambuco and Paraíba, a minimum consumption limit of 50 thousand m³/day was determined, contrary to what has been implemented in other states of the federation (10 thousand m³/day, or zero in the case of São Paulo). In Ceará, there is even an additional charge, called ‘management of the free market’.”

Even in situations where the limit is considered adequate, the entities claim that “unnecessarily bureaucratic and burdensome rules for the commercialization of gas” are determined.

“Thus, in the state where there is still a bill on the subject [Rio Grande do Norte] public hearings with broad debate should be held, an occasion that would have the participation of the signatory associations of this letter, in addition to other interested parties. And for the states that have just edited their laws, that an effort be made to improve the weak points of these laws, in a transparent way and also involving all interested parties.”