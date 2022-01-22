State records new daily record of covid-19 cases

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on State records new daily record of covid-19 cases 6 Views

CORONA VIRUS

With 12,729 cases, Espírito Santo faces the fourth wave of the disease

Weslei Radavilli

01/21/2022 19:52:57

min. of reading

The state reached a new daily record of cases of covid-19 this Friday (21): 12,729 new positive tests. The data were released by the Secretary of State for Health, through the Covid-19 Panel.

The highest daily rate recorded so far was last Monday (17), when 11,522 new cases were added.

With this Friday’s data, the state has 713,436 confirmed cases of covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

Serra and Vila Velha are the two cities with the highest number of confirmed cases, with 88,986 and 88,066, respectively. Starting next Monday (24), the two cities will be classified as moderate risk on the Risk Map for covid-19.

As for the number of deaths, the state recorded 7 in the last 24 hours, adding up to 13,413 since the beginning of the pandemic. The fatality rate dropped to 1.88%.

The number of cured patients rose to 631,884, with 3,510 in the last 24 hours.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ciro Gomes starts presidential campaign focusing artillery on Lula

posted on 01/22/2022 06:00 (credit: National PDT/Disclosure) Despite the pressure to withdraw from the pre-candidacy, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved