States have money and don’t want to raise monitored prices in a year…

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that inflation in monitored prices has been lower than the body’s projections, attributing part of this result to the resistance of government officials to raising prices in an election year. .

Among the monitored or administered prices are electricity, cooking gas, water and sewage charges and urban transport.

“We are looking at the numbers we projected for monitored prices and they have been lower than we projected. Part of this is because the states have a lot of money, we are in an election year and nobody wants to raise monitored prices in an election year,” he said at an event promoted by Santander.

“Some states have better cash flow conditions, they can postpone (the readjustments), we have elections”, he reinforced, in a presentation in English.

The BC president said he observes this movement and that a reversal of the downtrend could be a problem.

Campos Neto said that the 12-month increase in monitored prices rose from 2.6% in 2020 to 16.9% in 2021. Within the total variation of 16.9% last year, he pointed out that the largest share is electricity. Excluding this factor, the index drops to 2.2%.

At the event, he also stated that the best way for the BC to contribute to the country’s growth and stability is to tackle inflation.

Campos Neto stressed that if there is a disconnection in the financial market, the Central Bank will be ready to act.

“Many say that the BC intervenes little, but we sell more dollars than governments in the past,” he said.

(By Bernardo Caram)