Studies show that booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna provide protection against Ômicron | world and science



Image of the Omicron variant released by Russian scientists – Photo: Galameya Institute/disclosure

Published 01/21/2022 16:47

Vaccines and booster shots offer the best protection against the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus, according to new studies released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). United.

In one of the studies, a CDC analysis found that a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine with BioNTech or Moderna was at least 90% effective against preventing Covid-19 hospitalizations during Delta’s and Omicron’s periods of dominance.

During the Delta wave, vaccine efficacy against hospitalizations was 90% from two weeks to about 6 months after the second dose; 81% from six months after the second injection; and 94% at least two weeks after a booster dose. When Ômicron was dominant, the vaccine efficacy against hospitalizations for the same periods was 81%, 57% and 90%, respectively.

The CDC has stated that vaccination is the safest way to acquire immunity against the virus because contracting the disease carries the danger of serious infection or death, even among people at the lowest risk.

Another study published in the journal Nature on Thursday showed that a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine neutralizes Omicron, but that a two-dose regimen is significantly less effective at blocking the virus.

According to the study, two doses provided little neutralizing antibody immunity against Omicron infection even one month after vaccination, but a third dose offered more than 50% protection against Covid-19.