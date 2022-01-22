Study confirms high efficacy of vaccines against severe forms of the omicron – 01/22/2022

Vaccines and booster doses against covid-19 continue to be effective against the serious consequences of the disease, including that caused by the omicron variant. This is the conclusion of a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States (CDC), this Friday (21).

Vaccines and booster doses against covid-19 continue to be effective against the serious consequences of the disease, including that caused by the omicron variant. This is the conclusion of a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States (CDC), this Friday (21).

The US Public Health Agency report analyzed data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics and hospitalizations in ten states across the country between August 26, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

During the period when the delta variant was dominant, the effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent hospitalization for covid-19 was 90%, between 14 and 179 days after the second dose. It then dropped to 81% more than 180 days after the second dose and increased to 94% 14 days or more after the third dose.

After the omicron became the dominant strain, the estimated effectiveness of the immunizer to avoid hospitalizations between 14 and 179 days after the second dose was 81%, 57% after more than 180 days of the second injection and 90%, 14 or more days after the booster dose.

Another CDC survey, based on data from 25 US state and local jurisdictions, showed that contagion prevention declined from 93% before delta to about 80% when delta became dominant. Protection against deaths remained stable at 94%.

After the appearance of the omicron, the protection of immunizers against infection dropped to 68%. The authors, however, could not estimate the effectiveness of the vaccine against deaths during the wave caused by the new variant, due to a delay in reporting. The expectation is that it will continue to be very high.

The document also showed that if deaths among vaccinated people increased considerably during the delta wave, with a total of more than 20,000 deaths between July and November, unvaccinated people were still 16 times more likely to die during the same period. .

Protection was even greater for people who received the additional dose. Between October and November, unvaccinated people were about 50 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than people immunized with three doses of the vaccine.

Natural infection reinforces protection

During the last coronavirus outbreak in the United States, driven by the delta variant, people who were not immunized but who survived Covid-19 were better protected than those who were vaccinated and had not been infected before, another study by the Center indicated. of Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday (19).

According to the authors of the article, infection, however, cannot be adopted as a strategy, as the unvaccinated are at a greater risk of being hospitalized, of long-term impact and of death, compared to the immunized.

“The level of protection offered by vaccination and survival from a previous infection changed during the study period. Vaccination remains the safest strategy to protect against Covid-19,” the agency said in a statement.

However, the study could be affected by an effect known as “selection bias” as it excluded people who died, the vast majority of whom were not vaccinated, but the CDC warns that “further studies are needed to establish the duration of protection.” from previous infections by variant type, severity and symptomatology, including for the omicron variant”, the study concludes.

(With information from AFP)