Super Seven 198 result: see the numbers drawn this Friday

THE Box this Friday (21) the contest 198 of the Super Seven. Today’s Super Seven draw can pay a prize of R$ 5.6 million for those who match the seven numbers in each of the seven columns.

Super Sete also pays cash prizes from 3 hits (fixed prize of R$5). The other prizes, hits of four, five and six dozen are proportional to the amount collected.

Super Seven Result 198

How to play in Super Seven

The Super Seven is the lottery of numerical predictions. There are 7 columns with 10 numbers (from 0 to 9) in each one. The single bet costs R$ 2.50. The bettor must choose at least one number per column. The probability of hitting the jackpot, that is, seven numbers, is 1 in 10 million. Considering all Caixa games, this is one of the easiest to take the maximum jackpot.

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or continue with your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).