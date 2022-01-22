Super Seven result postpones 198 contest draw

Photo: the draw for the Super Seven result was scheduled to start at 8 pm this Friday (22)

The bettor who hits the result of the Super Seven 198 can win BRL 5.6 million

The draw for the result of the Super Seven contest 198 on Friday (21), which was scheduled for 20:00 (Brasilia time), was postponed by Caixa Loterias due to operational problems. The new extraction date has not yet been announced.

The prize for the player who hits all the tens is estimated at R$ 5.6 million.

How does Super Seven work?

In Super Seven, the wheel contains seven columns with 10 numbers (from 0 to 9) in each one, and the player must choose at least one number per column. You can make multiple bets, choosing up to 21 numbers per bet, with a maximum of three numbers per column.

You can choose the numbers manually, let the system choose the numbers (Surpresinha) and/or continue with your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

Probability of hitting the Super Seven result

The probability of a person winning the Super Seven 198 is one in 10 million with the single bet. To increase the chance of winning it is necessary to play more games or add numbers in each column. The value of the bets varies from R$ 2.50 to R$ 5,467.50, depending on the number of tens selected in each column.

If there is no winning bet in any prize bracket, the values ​​accumulate for the following contest, in the first bracket of the Super Seven.