Suspended, highlight Lucas Barbosa misses Santos in Copinha final

Santos will lack a lot of weight for the São Paulo Cup final. Lucas Barbosa, one of the team’s top scorers, went to the semifinals of the tournament, against América-MG, hanging by a card, which came after a tough start, still in the first half of the match.

Even though he was yellow, Lucas was fundamental for the classification of Peixe for the final. Against América-MG, two of the three Santos goals of the game were scored by shirt 11, who throughout the competition has been helping Peixe with balls in the net.

Now, Lucas Barbosa ends his participation in the Copa São Paulo with six goals scored and with his name among the top scorers of Santos in the competition.

The player, in fact, had already received his third yellow card in the tournament. In the round of 16 against Ferroviária, the referee of the game mistakenly noted on the scoresheet a card for the player for a hand on the ball. In fact, the infraction had been committed by his companion Fernandinho.

As it was a clear error, Santos appealed the decision to the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) and obtained the release of the player for the remainder of the tournament. But this time, there’s no way.

Without Lucas Barbosa, Peixe waits for the semifinal between São Paulo and Palmeiras, at 19:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, to find out who will face in the final of the competition, on January 25, in São Paulo.

